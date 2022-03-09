Man charged over 24-hour Leeds caravan park stand-off
A man has been charged with firearms offences following a 24-hour stand-off with police at a caravan park.
Donat Cantrell, 56, is due before Leeds Magistrates' Court later after armed officers were called to St Helena's Caravan Park in Bramhope on Sunday.
Emergency services surrounded the family-run site near Leeds Bradford Airport overnight.
Mr Cantrell is charged with possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence, police said.
He has also been charged with possession of ammunition and making threats to kill.
