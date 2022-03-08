Leeds United-Manchester United: Police issue CCTV appeal over disorder
- Published
Police have released images of football fans suspected of throwing missiles at a Premier League game.
Trouble flared at Leeds United's Elland Road ground during their 4-2 defeat to Manchester United on 20 February.
Detectives are investigating a number of incidents, including Manchester United players being targeted with missiles during the match.
West Yorkshire Police said 10 fans had been identified from footage covering home fans in the South Stand.
Anyone who recognises any of the suspects is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police's Leeds District CID.
A 37-year-old man, from Gomersal, has already been charged with throwing a flare during the game and is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 23 March, the force added.
The Football Association said it was also investigating after Manchester United's Anthony Elanga was struck by an object thrown from the crowd.
