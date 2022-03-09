£1m lottery winners celebrate two grandsons after funding daughters' IVF
- Published
A couple who won £1m on the lottery say they are "double winners" after the windfall allowed them to pay for both their daughters to have IVF treatment.
Ruth and Mark Chalmers, from Halifax, now have two grandsons, three-year-old Koby and Brogen, aged 19 months.
Daughters Leanne and Natalie Chalmers both have polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) which can cause infertility.
Mr Chalmers said the win had "given us a lot of security and a lot of pleasure, most over those two [boys]."
Her and his wife scooped the EuroMillions win in February 2018 and said when they realised they had won they thought of their daughters' struggles.
Mr Chalmers, 60, said his first thought was to make sure they got on the property ladder mortgage-free.
"After that, it was grandchildren," he said.
'Happy, excited, nervous'
Natalie, 33, had years of operations and tests but was told it was almost impossible to get pregnant conventionally.
At one stage she was told her womb may have to be removed.
"But luckily, she persevered," said Mr Chalmers. "She saw some other doctors, and we didn't need to go down that route, and then we looked at going down the IVF route.
"So we've sort-of had another double lottery win."
Natalie said that when her parents told her about their plans to help fund her IVF, she felt "happy, excited, nervous".
She said: "I just can't thank them enough for it. They have given me him [Koby], really. I wouldn't have been able to do it without them."
'They were wrong'
Leanne, 36, was also told she would never have children when she found out she had PCOS in her early 20s.
"So, when I first found out my doctor actually said: 'You'll never have kids', but it turns out that they were wrong.
"I tried researching it and there wasn't really much to read about it. A lot of it was quite negative, and it was pretty much: 'You've got to get used to the fact that you'll never have kids'.
She said it was important people with PCOS were given support to get pregnant.
"It's getting a bit better now," she added. "It's not impossible. It's just really hard."
