Bradford Cathedral photographer Kate Abbey launches faith project
A cathedral's photographer in residence has appealed for subjects to take part in an upcoming exhibition chronicling Bradford's multiple faith communities.
Kate Abbey wants to capture people from a diverse range of ages, backgrounds and religions for the project.
Former commercial photographer Ms Abbey plans to exhibit the work at Bradford Cathedral this summer.
She said the process creates "an intimacy and trust with the sitter which shows through in the images".
Anyone with a strong faith who is willing to be photographed in their homes is invited to take part. Ms Abbey said she wanted to represent the city's "huge faith" and include as many people as possible - "the more diverse the better".
The free exhibition will be open during the cathedral's normal opening hours and each photograph will be accompanied by a "soundscape" of the subject talking about their faith.
