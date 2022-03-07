Tomi Solomon drowning: Mum calls for warning signs over misadventure death
A coroner said he would write to a council after a mother called for warning signs at a bridge over a river where her son drowned.
Tomi Solomon, 13, died after jumping into the River Calder at Brighouse, West Yorkshire, on 1 June 2021.
A coroner at the inquest heard there were no safety or warning signs to discourage people from swimming or jumping into the river from a bridge.
Senior Coroner Martin Fleming ruled his death was misadventure by drowning.
The inquest heard how Tomi was with a group of friends who were leaping into the river from the bridge at Huntington Road on the afternoon of 1 June.
Soon after he jumped Tomi struggled, friends and other teenagers tried to help him. But he failed to resurface and his body was recovered at 16:15 BST, after more than 90 minutes of searching by emergency services.
Mr Fleming was told the 13-year-old, who was able to swim, was visiting the site for the first time and had not jumped into the river previously.
Tomi had felt peer pressure to jump in but was not coerced or forced into the activity, the inquest heard.
The youngster's mother, Frida Ndabue, told Mr Fleming there was "absolutely no warning sign" at the site and criticised the lack of water safety.
"Negligence has taken my child," she said.
"I'm very sad and very broken that my child is gone.
"There is no warning, nothing I could see that can protect kids and not to let them jump from that bridge."
Tomi's father, Mbamu Solomon, described his son as "a very happy young man".
"He loved his family, he loved football and enjoyed going to school. He was very, very focused and determined; looking at life with a lot of hope and determination," said Mr Solomon.
Mr Fleming told the inquest how he intended to write to Calderdale Council as a result of the family's devastation.
He said the Canal and River Trust, which does not have direct responsibility for the bridge, had conducted risk assessments and ran a summer water safety campaign to raise awareness.
"I'm now proposing to write to the owners of the bridge to ask them to give consideration to the appropriateness of remedial action as indeed called for by Tomi's heartbroken mother and father," Mr Fleming said.
Tomi, born in Leiden in the Netherlands, represented Bradford City's under-13s and played for the club for three years.
Bradford City previously said it would retire the number eight shirt across the academy so it would "remain with Tomi Solomon forever".
