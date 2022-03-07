Wakefield city road closed for essential gas mains works
- Published
A main thoroughfare in Wakefield city centre will be closed for nearly three weeks for essential gas works.
Denby Dale Road, at the bingo hall and Royal Mail depot near Ings roundabout, was closed one-way on Saturday.
Northern Gas Networks (NGN) said gas mains work started on Saturday, with the road due to reopen on 25 March.
The important gas work needs to be done for supply safety and security, NGN said.
Wakefield Council said the planned road closure is one-way going south from George Street/Queen Street to Ings Road.
Chris Reed, of NGN, said old metal gas mains are being replaced with new durable plastic pipes so the city's gas supply remains safe and secure.
He apologised for inconvenience while the road is closed and said a diversion is in place with temporary traffic lights. Businesses are open as usual.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.