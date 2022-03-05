Wakefield bids to host Great British Railways headquarters
- Published
Wakefield is bidding to become the home of the headquarters of a new public body in charge of Britain's trains services.
The government wants the headquarters of Great British Railways (GBR) to be based outside of London.
The council said a successful bid would boost the city's economy.
Other locations with strong rail industry links, such as Darlington, Doncaster, and York, are also expected to try become the host.
GBR will manage the country's rail infrastructure and set timetables and ticket prices.
Councillor Darren Byford, cabinet member for regeneration, economic growth and property, said Wakefield's bid had been backed by West Yorkshire's mayor and the region's leaders, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said..
Historical ties with railways and good train connectivity to other places are among the criteria which will be used to decide the winner.
Wakefield has two railway stations - Westgate and Kirkgate - both of which were built in the 19th century.
Its place on the East Cost Main Line and its two-hour journey from London are factors which may be considered to count in the city's favour.
A competition to host GBR HQ officially opened last month and will include a public vote.
