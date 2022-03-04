West Yorkshire Police officer jailed for raping woman
- Published
A police officer has been jailed for 10 years for raping a woman who went on to give birth to his child.
Sgt Ben Lister, of West Yorkshire Police, attacked the woman at a mutual friend's house in Bradford in 2016 after a night out.
Lister, 36, from Bradford, was found guilty of rape and sexual assault after a re-trial at the city's crown court.
Passing sentence, Judge Jonathan Rose said the officer carried out a "disgusting and persistent" attack.
Prosecutor Richard Woolfall had told the jury that Lister, who was off duty at the time, and the woman had both fallen asleep on separate sofas after drinking "a large amount of alcohol".
He said the woman was later woken by the defendant grabbing her legs and pulling her to the floor, where he raped and sexually assaulted her.
Mr Woolfall said the victim, who cannot be named due to the nature of the offences, "didn't consent" and had "no recollection" of having sex with the defendant.
She had drifted in and out of consciousness during the assault and remembered only snapshots of what happened.
The court was told the woman approached the police in 2020 after having a "breakdown" at work and confiding in a colleague about the assault.
Passing sentence, Judge Jonathan Rose told Lister: "You took advantage of her, knowing she couldn't physically fight you off.
"The consequences will extend for many, many years and there are difficulties yet to come when the child asks 'who is my daddy?"'
He added: "You were a police officer. That carries with it a requirement that you behave in an upright, decent and proper manner at all times, whether on or off duty.
"Every woman of any age is entitled to go out and enjoy themselves and to do so knowing they will be safe throughout the evening and when they return to the comfort of a home."
West Yorkshire Police said Lister, who worked in the Bradford district, was suspended from the force when he was charged with the offences in December 2020.
Det Supt Mark Long praised the "bravery and courage" of the victim for coming forward.
"I hope this conviction demonstrates that no-one is above the law," he said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.