Ash Green Primary School fire: Aaron Foster denies arson
A man has denied starting a fire which badly damaged a primary school in Halifax.
Aaron Foster, 19, of Stanningley Drive, Mixenden, pleaded not guilty to arson but admitted breaking into Ash Green Primary School to steal computers.
Emergency services were called to the school on 1 February when a huge fire destroyed several classrooms.
Mr Foster appeared at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday and was remanded in custody for a trial on 20 July.
Mr Foster's solicitor Andrew Walker said his client accepted he had entered the school to steal computer equipment.
But he said the defendant claimed two other people were in the building with him and they had started the fire which caused him to be trapped inside.
Earlier this week the school's headteacher Mungo Sheppard spoke about the impact of the fire as it was confirmed that all staff and students were now back on site.
"The fire-damaged section of the school has been completely demolished so there is a big space where that was, which is quite sobering."
He said the playgrounds had been jet-washed and cleaned, but squeezing four classes into other areas of the school was the real challenge.
