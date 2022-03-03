Odsal stadium live music licence granted
Bradford Bulls' Odsal stadium has been given the go-ahead to host live music events.
Promoter Events People Ltd announced four concerts planned for the ground in June and September, including one featuring the city's Gareth Gates.
Bradford Council approved the application on the condition no licensable activity would take place around the stadium after 22:30.
They expect about 4,000 people to attend the events.
Councillor John Oldroyd previously explained how a successful dance festival held in 2021 had resulted in minimal disruption to the surrounding area.
"It was unlikely there would be more than six music events any given year," he said.
