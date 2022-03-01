Ash Green fire: Mixenden school reopens to all pupils
- Published
A primary school badly damaged in a fire last month has welcomed pupils back to the classroom.
The blaze broke out at Ash Green Primary in Mixenden, West Yorkshire, on 1 February, with fire crews alerted by the building's burglar alarm.
Head teacher Mungo Sheppard said the damaged part of the school had been completely demolished.
Aaron Foster, 19, has been charged with arson and burglary and is due to appear at Bradford Crown Court on Thursday.
Part of the school has remained closed since the fire, but all children and staff have now returned to the site.
Mr Sheppard said: "The fire-damaged section of the school has now been completely demolished, so there is a big space where that was, which is quite sobering, but also quite exciting about what might come next.
"The playgrounds have been completely cleared and jet-washed so that children might be able to play out today, but squeezing four classes of children into other areas of the school is the real challenge."
About 50 firefighters were called to the fire on Clough Lane at 19:48 GMT on 1 February, with crews staying overnight.
People living in the local area were asked to keep their windows and doors closed by West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue as firefighters tackled the flames.
