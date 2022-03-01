Bradford man charged with terror offences
A man from Bradford is due to appear in court charged with terrorism offences.
Omar Sabir, of Mansfield Road, is accused of multiple crimes including possessing articles for terrorist purposes.
He was arrested last week as part of what police described as a "pre-planned, intelligence-led operation" involving counter terrorism officers.
Mr Sabir is due to appear via videolink at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London later.
A property in Bradford was searched in connection with the arrest and, after a warrant of further detention was granted last week, Mr Sabir was charged on Monday.
He is accused of five offences contrary to section 17 of the Terrorism Act 2000, related to entering funding arrangements, one offence contrary to section 15(1) of the act related to fundraising, and three offences contrary to section 57 of the act related to possession of articles for terrorist purposes.