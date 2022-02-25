Jail for Bradford pet shop owner who let animals starve to death
- Published
A pet shop owner who dumped dead animals in a bin and let others starve to death has been jailed.
Andrew Garth, ex-owner of Allpets and The Bradford Birdman, subjected animals to squalid conditions and "prolonged ill-treatment", magistrates said.
When environmental health inspectors visited his shop in Bradford they found dead animals in a bin and freezer.
The 38-year-old was jailed for 20 weeks after admitting causing unnecessary suffering to animals.
Bradford and Keighley magistrates were told how, during the inspectors' visit in January 2020, guinea pigs, rabbits and mice were found living in poor conditions, with many having died because of a lack of food and water.
The environmental health department had been alerted after receiving reports of animal welfare issues at the shop.
'No remorse'
Among other issues found at Garth's premises were dead mice stored in bread bags and no records of health checks, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The findings were verified by a vet, who confirmed that animals were suffering or had died through a lack of food.
Magistrates said the case was exacerbated by the fact that Garth, of Silwood Drive, Bradford, was providing college students with experience working with animals.
Sentencing Garth, magistrates said: "This was the prolonged ill-treatment of several animals.
"It caused death, serious injury and harm to animals. There was a high level of suffering and we haven't seen any remorse from you."
He was also given a life-long ban from keeping animals, with a minimum of five years before he can appeal.
Garth's defence told the court they would be appealing against the sentence, and his detention would be delayed pending that appeal.
