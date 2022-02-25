Bradford nightclub stripped of licence after stabbing and spiking
- Published
A nightclub has been stripped of its licence over an "appalling catalogue" of problems, including drink spiking and a stabbing.
Bradford Council heard police had been called to nine serious incidents at Village, in Sackville Street, since it reopened in summer 2021.
During a licensing committee hearing the club argued the problems "could happen at any premises".
Councillors, however, voted in favour of revoking the licence.
West Yorkshire Police told the hearing the club was top on the list in the Bradford District for call-outs to licensed premises, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
PC Lord said officers had been called to the venue after several assaults, reports of a 15-year-old boy being spiked and a man being stabbed in the stomach.
He said the stabbing victim's injuries were "very grave, and could have resulted in a fatality".
Nobody from the club, which closed voluntarily earlier this month, attended the review, but a letter representing the licence holder Anne Gilmour was circulated during the meeting.
It said a decision had already been made to surrender the licence as Bradford was "becoming worse for drug dealing and making it extremely hard for a licensed premises to operate" and that it would be "unjust" to revoke the licence.
The letter said: "Sadly, this could happen in any premises.
"You can have good doormen who check and do not find any weapons, however, those determined still manage to conceal them."
PC Lord responded to the letter by saying: "The theme in this response is 'it happens everywhere, what can we do?'.
"Management can't bury their heads in the sand and hope the problems go away."
Councillor Geoff Winnard said there was "an appalling catalogue of incidents for one establishment".
Members voted to revoke the club's licence, saying it was necessary "to protect children from harm" and "the prevention of crime and disorder".
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.