Leeds rape: Man seen carrying victim is jailed for life
A rapist who carried his victim to a secluded spot before attacking her and telling her he was HIV positive has been jailed for life.
The woman - then aged 24 - was walking to get a taxi home in Leeds city centre when she was targeted by Austin Osayande in August 2015.
Police released CCTV footage after the attack, but he was not caught until he assaulted another woman last year.
He was jailed for life at Leeds Crown Court with a minimum term of 16 years.
Osayande, who is now 40, of Sissons Road, Leeds, had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of rape.
Sentencing him, the judge said he was a "sexual predator" and a danger to women.
The rape victim, who spoke directly to Osayande during his appearance at court, said the attack had led her to "drinking, self-harm and suicide attempts".
She added that what Osayande had told her after the rape, when he "laughed and said he was HIV positive was mentally and physically harrowing".
Prosecuting, Christine Egerton said the woman recalled just wanting "to get home to her own bed" when Osayande approached her as she walked for a taxi along Kirkgate in the early hours of 14 August 2015.
He picked her up in his arms and carried her to a secluded doorway in nearby Mark Lane where he put her into a "physical lock" and raped her, the court heard.
She screamed for him to "get off", but he replied it "wouldn't take long".
Afterwards he left go of her and "laughed and told her he was HIV positive", the court was told.
The jury heard how six years later, Osayande went on to carry out a second attack on another woman in her own home.
On that occasion, he was working as a Hermes driver and he knew the woman because of deliveries he had made to her house.
That attack led to his DNA being linked to the 2015 rape in Leeds.
