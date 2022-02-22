Bradford City fan banned over alleged racist incident
Published
A Bradford City supporter has been suspended indefinitely pending a police investigation into an alleged racially-aggravated public order offence.
The League Two side said the supporter had been ejected from Valley Parade after reportedly "directing racist remarks towards the field".
The incident is said to have happened during the game against Exeter City on 12 February.
The club said the matter was "now in the hands of the police".
In a statement, it added: "Bradford City AFC does not tolerate racism, or any form of discrimination."
West Yorkshire Police have been approached for a comment.
