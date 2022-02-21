Storm Franklin: Riddlesden resident rescued after river landslide
Six houses have been evacuated after one of their gardens was swept away by a rain-swollen river in West Yorkshire.
The rear garden on a street in Riddlesden, near Keighley, fell into the River Aire overnight leaving residents fearful for their safety.
A neighbour on Westlea Avenue said firefighters had to break down a front door to help one man to safety after the rear door opened over the river.
"It was a shocker," neighbour Sue Patchett said.
She said residents had been left worried that their properties could fall into the river, but it was unclear if any of the affected homes would have to be demolished.
Emergency services descended on the street at about 05:00 on Monday after the landslide, Ms Patchett said.
The street "was just a river" with the water being fast enough to knock people over following heavy rain from Storm Franklin, Ms Patchett added.
"As soon as somebody said they'd lost their garden, you knew how bad it must have been.
"I didn't expect in the space of a few hours for a massive amount of land, just gone," the 43-year-old said.
The river peaked at about 2.5m (8ft 2in) at about 09:00 GMT on Monday morning, above the usual level of 1.8m (5ft 11in), according to the government's flood warning website.
This is well below the 2015 height of 3.88m (12ft 8in).
The fire service broke down the door one of Ms Patchett's neighbours because the ground had disappeared from underneath their back door.
"He was trapped inside his house," the homeowner said.
People affected have been offered hot water and food at Riddlesden United Reformed Church, in Bar Lane.
