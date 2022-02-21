Leeds PC Alan Dudzinski accused over indecent images of children
A police officer has been charged with possession of indecent images of children.
PC Alan Dudzinski, of West Yorkshire Police's Leeds District, was arrested in May and has been suspended from duty, the force said.
He is charged with making indecent images of children and possession of extreme pornography.
The 20-year-old is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on 1 March, the force added.
