Teenagers seriously injured in Leeds motorcycle crash
Two 19-year-olds riding an off-road motorbike were seriously injured when it hit a parked car.
The pair were taken to hospital after the crash in Old Run Road, Belle Isle, Leeds, at about 10:00 GMT.
Police said the driver's condition was said to be life-threatening and his passenger continued to receive treatment.
West Yorkshire Police has appealed for witnesses and any dash cam footage of the crash.
