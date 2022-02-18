West Yorkshire grooming gang jailed for raping teenage girl
- Published
Four men who subjected an extremely vulnerable teenager to a "campaign of rape" have been jailed.
The gang plied the girl, from Keighley, West Yorkshire, with drugs and alcohol and "systematically and repeatedly" abused her, prosecutors said.
Her ordeal, which occurred between 2009 and 2010, left her with long-standing psychological problems including PTSD.
A fifth member of the group was found guilty of three rapes and will be sentenced at a later date.
Prosecutor Katherine Robinson told Bradford Crown Court the woman was 20 years old when she came forward to report the abuse to police.
Officers found that the older men could see she was "plainly extremely vulnerable" and had drink problems when they targeted her.
In a victim statement read to the court the woman said she had been left "unable to look after myself due to my mental health" in the aftermath of the abuse.
Passing sentence, Judge Andrew Hatton said: "The gross abuse she suffered at the hands of you is a significant factor in her current mental health."
Det Ch Insp Alan Weekes, of West Yorkshire Police, said the victim had been "robbed her of her childhood"
"I hope seeing all of these men sent to prison today for these horrendous offences she was subjected to will allow her to start to look forward to the future," he said.
Ed Hulbert, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said the men had "cynically manipulated and ruthlessly exploited a young and vulnerable girl".
Omar Safdar, 30, of no fixed address, was jailed for 12 years after being convicted of three counts of rape.
Imran Sabir, 42, of Spencer Street, Keighley, received 12 years after being convicted of two counts of rape.
Hassan Basharat, 32, of Highfield Road, Keighley, was jailed for 12 years after being convicted of three counts of rape. He will also serve an additional 16 months for two counts of dangerous driving.
Barber Hussain, 36, of Thorn Lane, Bradford, was jailed for 13 years after being convicted of seven counts of rape.
Amjad Hussain convicted of three rapes, will be sentenced later.
All five men were found guilty at a trial in October.
