Call to strip Bradford's Village club of licence after spiking and stabbing
- Published
Police have called for a West Yorkshire nightclub to be stripped of its licence after a string of problems including drink spiking and a stabbing.
Officers said there had been nine serious incidents at Bradford's Village nightclub since it reopened after the easing of Covid rules in summer 2021.
They include reports of a 15-year-old boy being spiked and a man being stabbed in the stomach.
A licence review will be held by Bradford Council on 24 February.
The Sackville Street club recently closed, with a post on Facebook saying the final night was Saturday 12 February, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However, if the council decided to remove the licence, it would mean anyone wanting to re-open the club would have to apply for a new one.
In a letter to the the council, West Yorkshire Police gave information about the issues with the club.
They said officers were called to reports of a stabbing at the venue on 9 January where a man suffered "significant wounds to his abdomen" and was taken to hospital.
It also detailed how, on 30 October, the 15-year-old boy passed out and was taken to hospital after he was given a shot in the club.
Police said that incident had been classed as spiking.
The letter added: "Officers have also raised concerns regarding drug use at the premises.
"Based on these reports and evidence gathered, a review is requested as it is believed the premises have failed to promote the licensing objectives, namely the prevention of crime and disorder and the protection of children from harm."
The nightclub has been contacted for a comment.
