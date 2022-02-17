Halifax Piece Hall: Primal Scream and Paloma Faith among big names to play landmark
Big names such as Primal Scream, Jessie Ware and Tom Jones are to play gigs at a Grade I-listed Yorkshire landmark later this year, it has been announced.
A "summer of music" has been promised at Halifax's Piece Hall as part of a new deal between the venue and promoters Cuffe and Taylor/Live Nation.
Other artists booked to appear include Paul Weller and Paloma Faith.
Nicky Chance-Thompson, from the Piece Hall, said she was "delighted" at the "incredible line-up" set to play there.
The new deal will see Cuffe and Taylor/Live Nation co-promote headline shows with The Piece Hall Trust.
Cuffe and Taylor/Live Nation have been behind recent high-profile gigs in Scarborough, including Christina Aguilera, Britney Spears and Kylie Minogue.
The 66,000sq ft (6,100 sq m) open air courtyard at the Piece Hall, which is the UK's only surviving 18th Century cloth trading hall, is expected to host more than a dozen events in June and July.
Announcing the new five-year deal, the promoters said it was the venue's "biggest ever summer season of live music".
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Tom Grennan and Nile Rodgers & CHIC are also set to play at the venue in the summer as part of the deal, the Piece Hall confirmed.
Chair of the Piece Hall Trust, Sir Roger Marsh OBE, said: "Our vision for The Piece Hall to be a world class attraction means we need to host world class artists."
The Piece Hall was originally constructed in 1779 as a trading centre for handloom weavers selling "pieces" of locally-made cloth.
The original 315 units in the arcades, which were once used for storing and trading the cloth, now contain shops, cafes and offices.
A £22m restoration began at the site in 2014 before the building re-opened in 2017.
