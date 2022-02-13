York Minster: Underused area to become 'flourishing oasis'
Work is due to start to turn an old disused green within the precinct of York Minster into a "flourishing oasis in the heart of the city".
The first phase of work to improve the underused College Green will see new paths laid along with tree planting.
Five trees assessed as diseased and dying will be replaced with seven mature white cherry blossom trees.
A stone sculpture will be put up in the second phase of work, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The Revd Canon Michael Smith, Acting Dean of York, said the aim was to turn it into "a beautiful and peaceful space full of trees, flowers, shrubs and wildlife for the local community and for visitors to enjoy."
Phase one of the work involves specially selected plants being grown to enhance biodiversity, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Two trees on Queen's Path that have been assessed as unsafe - a dying crab apple and a diseased cherry blossom tree - will also be removed.
The cherry blossom will be replaced immediately with a healthy new tree and the area around the crab apple will be part of landscaping designs for a public area.
The stone feature, which will also be used for informal seating, will be carved by the Minster's stone masons.
The plans, backed by York Business Improvement District (BID), Make it York, York Minster Fund and the Friends of York Minster, were granted planning permission by the council last year.
