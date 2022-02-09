Northern Gas Networks fined £5m over Mirfield house explosion
- Published
A major gas supplier has been fined £5m after a woman died in an explosion at a house in West Yorkshire.
Firefighters rescued Elena Frunza from the blast at her home on Huddersfield Road in Mirfield on 11 February 2019. She died in hospital the next day.
An investigation found a leak in a six-inch main which had not been maintained by Northern Gas Networks.
The firm was sentenced at Leeds Crown Court after it admitted breaching a health and safety regulation.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE), which conducted the inquiry, said gas escaped from the cast iron main running under land to the front of the property, which was not shown on the supplier's drawings.
As a result, it had not been maintained in accordance with the Pipelines Safety Regulations 1996 law.
HSE inspector Neil Casey said: "This incident, that put the lives of the elderly residents of a care home at risk and cost a homeowner her life, has highlighted a failure by Northern Gas Networks Limited to follow their own safety procedures, in this case requiring the prompt and effective investigation and correction of anomalies in their records."
He said other operators should "learn from this tragic incident".
In a statement, Northern Gas Networks Ltd said: "We would like to pass on our sincere condolences to Mrs Frunza's family following this tragic incident.
"Northern Gas Networks is committed to delivering the highest standards of safety for customers, colleagues and members of the public and maintaining a safe and reliable gas network is our top priority."
The firm said it "co-operated fully" with HSE's investigation, which it hoped "provided meaningful answers to questions surrounding this terrible tragedy for Mrs Frunza's family".
Northern Gas Networks Ltd pleaded guilty to a charge of failing to discharge duty to carry out testing ensuring article is safe at a previous hearing at Leeds Magistrates Court on 15 April 2021.
It was also ordered to pay £91,487 in costs.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.