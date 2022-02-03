Cyclist who died in van crash near Castleford named
A cyclist who died after he was injured in a crash with a van near Castleford has been named.
Steven Barker was hit by a Nissan NV300 van on Barnsdale Road at about 07:15 GMT on Friday.
The 48-year-old from Lofthouse, Wakefield, died the next day in hospital, West Yorkshire Police said.
The van and the bike were travelling in the same direction at the time of the crash. Police are asking anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
