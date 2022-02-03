Keighley: Gull gets plughole strainer stuck on beak
A woman has captured images of a gull with a plug strainer stuck on its beak at a beauty spot in West Yorkshire.
Racheal Tscherniga spotted the bird's predicament while visiting Redcar Tarn, near Keighley, on Wednesday.
She thinks the gull may have picked the item up from fly-tipped rubbish in the surrounding area, and has contacted a local charity for help.
Ms Tscherniga, who visits the reserve daily, said it was upsetting to see the juvenile bird struggling.
The RSPCA said it receives around 5,000 calls a year regarding wildlife and litter, particularly in relation to wild birds.
"Many people are unaware of the problems that litter can cause for our wildlife. People need to remember that litter can be lethal to wildlife and pets - so they must remember to dispose of it correctly," a spokesperson said.
"If in this case the rubbish was fly-tipped - as well as posing a life-threatening risk to wildlife - it is a serious criminal offence for which the person can be prosecuted," they added.
