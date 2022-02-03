Primrose Valley Park: Teenage girl grabbed by man in Leeds
A 13-year-old girl grabbed and dragged to the ground by a man in a Leeds park managed to break free of her assailant, police have said.
The attack took place at about 17:00 GMT on Wednesday as the girl walked through Primrose Valley Park in Halton.
Officers said the man was described as being white, in his 60s, wearing glasses and riding a red bike.
West Yorkshire Police has appealed for anyone who may have seen the man in the area to contact them.
The girl was grabbed as she walked down a hill towards the park's Lucy Avenue exit.
The man approached her from behind and dragged her to the ground, before she broke free, screamed and ran off.
Police said the man had been seen earlier in the vicinity of the Wykebeck Way path between Foundry Lane and Killingbeck Drive.
Det Insp Emma Wight said: "This is obviously a very concerning incident involving a child victim in a public park and we are treating it very seriously."
Forensic teams were examining the scene of the assault and officers were examining CCTV footage in the area, she said.
Det Insp Wright added there would be extra neighbourhood police teams in the area.
