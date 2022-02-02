Ash Green: Man charged over Halifax primary school arson
- Published
A man has been charged with arson after a fire engulfed a primary school.
The blaze at Ash Green Primary School in Halifax broke out at about 19:50 GMT on Tuesday.
Aaron Foster, 19, of Mixenden, Halifax, has also been charged with burglary and was remanded in custody to appear at Bradford Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The fire caused extensive damage with the school being closed and not due to re-open until after February half term.
Head teacher Mungo Sheppard said the school had been overwhelmed with offers of support and help from parents and businesses.
"They just want to know how they can help and are determined to support our school."
