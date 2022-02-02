Bradford City of Culture 2025 bid is officially submitted
- Published
Bradford's formal bid to host UK City of Culture in 2025 has been submitted.
The West Yorkshire city has joined seven other locations on the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport's shortlist.
Shanaz Gulzar, chair of Bradford 2025, organising the city's bid, said it was a "defining moment" and it was "very much by Bradford and of Bradford".
Young people in particular, as well as groups from across the district, had contributed, the bid organisers said.
Ms Gulzar said: "We can't say too much at this stage as we want to keep our bid full of surprise for the judges and our citizens."
Organisers said Bradford was the "youngest" city in Europe - with 29% of its population aged under 20 and almost 25% under 16 - and also one of the most diverse in the UK.
Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council, backed the bid and said culture was "hugely important" for the district, especially in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.
Bradford's intention to bid for the City of Culture title was first announced during September 2019.
East Yorkshire neighbour Hull's status as the UK City of Culture 2017 attracted more than five million people, £220m of investment and 800 new jobs, according to a University of Hull report.
Coventry was the choice for the title in 2021.
An independent judging panel is to review the submissions, and up to four places are to be shortlisted in March, said organisers.
Judges were then expected to visit the shortlisted cities in April and May before announcing the final winner at the end of May.
