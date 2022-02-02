Ash Green: Man arrested after large fire at Halifax school
- Published
A man has been arrested after a large fire engulfed a West Yorkshire primary school.
The intruder alarm went off at Ash Green Primary School, Halifax, at about 19:50 GMT on Tuesday, with police and the fire service called to the scene.
Fifty firefighters tackled the blaze at the school on Clough Lane, Mixenden, which was extinguished by 22:30.
West Yorkshire Police said a man was arrested and taken to hospital for treatment.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service remained at the school overnight for damping down.
Headteacher Mungo Sheppard said staff and the local community were "devastated, but we will all get through this together".
In an online post, he said: "We will have all our wonderful children back in as soon as we can, whatever and wherever it takes!"
Police said the blaze was being treated as suspicious and asked for anyone with information to contact the force or to call Crimestoppers anonymously.
Holly Lynch, Halifax's Labour MP, thanked emergency services for their work at the scene.
Addressing head teacher Mr Sheppard, she said: "I know everyone will be willing to move heaven and earth for your pupils in the coming days."
