Darrington fire: Woman's search for 'hero' who put out flames
A woman whose home and family was saved when a hero passer-by extinguished a fire at her house is appealing for the mystery man to come forward.
Sue Appleyard was visiting her sister's grave when the fire started outside her home in Darrington, West Yorkshire, on Sunday afternoon.
The man saw the blaze, which spread into the house on Sotheron Croft, and used her garden hose to put it out.
She said she wanted to find the stranger to thank him.
The man also banged on the door to wake Ms Appleyard's grandchildren - who are 15, 17 and 19 - and one of them called 999.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (WYFRS) arrived to damp down, but the stranger left before Mrs Appleyard, 64, could thank him.
He was driving a silver car and is believed to be about 6ft with dark hair and wore a blue top, she said.
Mrs Appleyard said: "No-one knew about the fire until a stranger came banging on the door and then jumped over my side fence to get in the garden for the garden hose.
"He started to put out the fire, then the man just went, he drove off as the fire service arrived.
"If it hadn't been for that man, my three family members wouldn't have known about the fire and God knows what the outcome would have been.
"That man basically saved my three grandchildren's lives and I would love to personally thank him."
WYFRS said three crews attended the blaze, in which it was believed a fire in an outhouse had spread to the main property.
Mrs Appleyard said she did not know what had caused the fire, but that it had blown her utility room window through and spread into the kitchen.
"The children lost the biggest part of their clothing, but least they are still alive," she added.
