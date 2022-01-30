Castleford: Cyclist dies after collision with van
A cyclist has died after a collision with a van near Castleford, police have said.
The 48-year-old man was riding on Barnsdale Road between Methley and Castleford on Friday when he was hurt.
The rider and a Nissan NV300 van being driven in the same direction crashed at about 07:15 GMT.
The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and died on Sunday, police said.
Det Sgt Paul Lightowler of West Yorkshire Police said: "We are continuing to investigate this very serious collision which has tragically resulted in a man losing his life, and would appeal for any witnesses or anyone who has dashcam footage to come forward.
"We would also like to speak with anyone who saw the van or bike just prior to the collision."
