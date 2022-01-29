BBC News

Storm Malik: "Very lucky" man escapes van crushed by tree

Richard Nutter said he was a "very lucky man" after his escape

A man escaped with just cuts and bruises from a van crushed by a tree that fell in Storm Malik's strong winds.

Richard Nutter had been cycling and was getting changed in the back of the vehicle when the tree came down on top of it in Apperley Bridge, Bradford.

For a while he was trapped inside but avoided serious injury.

Mr Nutter said he was a "very lucky man" to have escaped relatively unscathed.

He was nevertheless shaken by the ordeal, and a second rider, parked near the van, had "feared the worst".

Earlier, a woman was killed by a falling tree in Aberdeen following recorded gusts of up to 85mph.

Richard Nutter was left with cuts and bruises after a tree came down on the van he was inside

"I was sat in between the two back seats, just crouching down and it pushed me further down," he said, describing the moment the tree crashed on top of him.

"I lay on the floor and my friend pulled me out the back of the van."

The friend who assisted was Lee Warriner. He told the BBC: "We're both very fortunate."

The man inside the van when it was crushed had spent the morning cycling in nearby woodland

Strong gusts have caused widespread disruption as Storm Malik sweeps across northern parts of the UK.

The Humber Bridge was partly closed after a lorry was blown on to its side by strong winds.

The bridge, between Hessle and Barton-upon-Humber, was shut by emergency services at about 13:30 GMT. It remains closed to northbound traffic.

Strong winds have been reported across the north of England because of Storm Malik

High-sided vehicles had been prohibited from crossing the bridge this morning.

The ambulance service has been contacted for information about the welfare of the lorry's occupants.

