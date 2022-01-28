Leeds taxi strike over licence rules set for Saturday night
- Published
A planned eight-hour taxi driver strike on Saturday has led Leeds City Council to warn people to plan their travel in advance.
The action, over new criteria for awarding driver licences, will be held from 22:00 GMT until 06:00 on Sunday.
Leeds Private Hire Drivers Organisation (LPHDO) said the rules were "discriminatory" towards their drivers.
Leeds City Council urged taxi and private hire trade organisations to reconsider.
The local authority said it wished to continue discussions with drivers "in order to achieve a positive outcome for all parties".
It asked people who normally rely on taxi or private hire transport to consider alternative travel arrangements after 22:00, with LPHDO anticipating at least 300 drivers taking part.
LPHDO said it opposed elements of a region-wide "Suitability and Conviction" policy, which informs the outcome of applications and licences for drivers in taxi and private hire licensing.
In Leeds, a consultation ran from October to November discussing plans to suspend licences for three years if drivers get six or more penalty points in 12 months, with a final decision yet to be announced.
The council, which currently suspends or revokes a licence if a driver accrues 12 or more points, says the change will "improve safety".
But LPHDO argue this subsection and other parts of the policy could lead to a shortage of drivers.
Ahmad Hussain, chairman of LPHDO, said further protests may follow both in the city and further afield in the coming weeks.
"If it's public safety that the council is worried about, why does this policy not apply to council staff, bus drivers, ambulance drivers, why is it only the taxi drivers it's implemented on," he said.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.