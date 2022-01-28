Don Revie: MP seeks FA apology over Leeds United and England boss
- Published
The Football Association's treatment of late Leeds United and England manager Don Revie made him the first victim of "cancel culture", an MP has claimed.
Chris Evans, Labour MP for Islwyn, wants an FA apology for Revie's family after it banned him for 10 years from English football in the late 1970s.
The ban followed Revie's 1977 exit from the England job for a post overseas.
The MP said Revie was the "greatest manager this country has ever seen" and Leeds fans supported his campaign.
Under Revie between 1961 and 1974, Leeds United had enjoyed big successes and equal disappointments.
After he left his job as England manager in 1977 to work in the United Arab Emirates, the FA charged Revie with bringing the game into disrepute.
Although the ban was later overturned in court, Revie never worked in England again.
Mr Evans, who recently wrote a biography of Revie, said the manager was "the very first victim of cancel culture".
He said: "I want an apology for Don's surviving family. I think banning Don from the game for 10 years did so much to tarnish his reputation.
"He did absolutely nothing wrong. I think the FA launched a witch hunt."
Mr Evans added that Kim Revie, the manager's daughter, supported his campaign and the Leeds United Supporters' Network had launched a petition.
'Dirty Leeds'
Revie had a long playing career at clubs including Manchester City and Leeds United and he won six England caps.
He was appointed Leeds manager in 1961 and changed the team's kit to all-white as it became one of the top English teams in the 1960s and 70s.
Leeds United won the league in 1969 and 1974, alongside cup triumphs.
Revie's methods were controversial and outside the city the team gained the nickname "Dirty Leeds" through its uncompromising style.
The manager featured in the 2009 film The Damned United, which dramatised events at the club when Brian Clough took over from Revie for a period of 44 days in 1974.
Revie died of motor neurone disease in 1989, aged 61.
The Football Association has been contacted for a comment.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.