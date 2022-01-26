Brighouse police chase crash victims lost control of car
Two men who died in a car crash during a police chase failed to negotiate a sharp bend after reaching speeds in excess of 80mph, an inquest has heard.
Mohammed Sohail Aziz, 23, and Suhail Akhtar, 20, both from Dewsbury, died when the BMW driven by Mr Aziz hit a barrier in Brighouse on 17 July 2020.
Bradford Coroners' Court heard the men, who had not been wearing seat belts, died from multiple injuries.
The coroner said the actions of police officers did not play "a direct role".
A crash investigation report found the average speed of the BMW during the short pursuit was double the 40mph (64km/h) limit on that stretch of road, being in excess of 80mph (128km/h).
Giving evidence at the inquest, PC Mark Turner, of West Yorkshire Police, said the BMW had been driven off at speed after officers responded to reports of anti-social behaviour.
The vehicle continued at speed through Brighouse town centre before the driver lost control and the car collided with a barrier on Bradford Road, the officer added.
PC Turner said a mobile phone recovered at the scene showed the two men were engaged in the supply of nitrous oxide - a quantity of which was found in the vehicle.
'Impaired judgement'
The inquest also heard Mr Aziz was over the drink-drive limit.
Giving his conclusion, Assistant Coroner Crispin Oliver said the causes of the crash were failure to stop for police; a loss of control; failure of both men to wear a seatbelt; and "impaired judgement".
He ruled both men died from multiple injuries as a result of a road traffic collision.
The coroner said the inquest had been "a terrible experience" for both men's families and for the professionals involved.
"I am very aware at the core of this is the death of two much-loved young men," he added.
