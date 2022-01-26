Attempted murder charge over Huddersfield street attack
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a man was left with severe leg injuries in a street attack.
The victim, in his 20s, suffered life-changing injuries after he was attacked with a "bladed weapon" on Spinners Close in Huddersfield on 18 January.
Max Charles Lambert, 33, of Romanby Shaw, Bradford has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon.
He appeared before Leeds Magistrates' Court on Monday where he was remanded into custody.
Three men, aged 39, 38 and 34, have also been arrested in connection with the attack.
The 39 and 38-year-old remain in custody while the 34-year-old has been released on bail, West Yorkshire Police said.
