Halifax hum: Three possible sources identified by council inquiry
An investigation into the cause of a mystery humming sound which has plagued villagers for more than a year has identified three possible sources.
Residents in Holmfield, near Halifax, said the noise had "tortured" them in their homes and damaged their health.
The low-level hum was first reported to Calderdale Council in September 2020.
The authority has not revealed the possible causes but said a "significant amount of effort and resources" had been devoted to resolving the issue.
Villagers have previously said they thought local industrial units were to blame for the drone, but an initial council investigation identified "lots of potential sources".
Updating residents at a recent council meeting councillor Jenny Lynn said the inquiry had since narrowed down the list of probable causes.
She said: "I can tell you at this stage we believe there are three possible sources of noise nuisance in the process of being investigated," according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
She said that despite being unable to publicly reveal the sources residents should be reassured "a significant amount of effort and resources" are being put into finding out the cause.
"Investigations into low-frequency noise complaints are complex because the alleged noise can't usually be heard by most people except the complainant and perhaps a few other individuals," she said.
"The work is ongoing and officers are in touch with everyone who has expressed concern."
