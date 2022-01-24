Bradford drink-drive dad triple the limit with child in car
A drink-driver who had his child in the car was found to be three times over the limit when he was stopped by police, officers have said.
The male driver was stopped on Sunday after a check in Bradford showed the only insured driver on the vehicle was female.
West Yorkshire Police said the man, who was also uninsured and disqualified from driving, was "a bit tipsy".
"He was arrested and the child returned to mum safely," the force added.
