Cleckheaton fatal crash: One man dead and four arrested
- Published
A man has died as a car left the road in West Yorkshire and four others in the vehicle have been arrested.
The crash was at Cleckheaton, south of Bradford, at about 05:00 GMT on Saturday, said West Yorkshire Police.
A silver Hyundai on Whitehall Road, going towards the M62 roundabout at Chain Bar, left the road and ended up in a field, said the force.
The four men who suffered minor injuries were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
Police believed another man in the car left the crash scene before officers arrived.
