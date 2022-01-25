Killed footballer Jordan Sinnott's family launch charity
The family and friends of a footballer who was killed on a night out have established a charity in his memory.
Jordan Sinnott, originally from Bradford, was playing for Matlock FC when he was attacked in Retford, Nottinghamshire, in January 2020.
The Jordan Sinnott Foundation Trust aims to help people who face barriers to getting involved in sport.
Mr Sinnott's mother Melanie Tait, said: "Keeping the charity alive is my way of keeping a little bit of Jordan alive."
Ms Tait, who chairs the trust, told BBC Radio Leeds it was about giving something back.
"To me that's his legacy that lives on, it is reaching out to so many underprivileged children out there and disadvantaged children.
"It is giving something back and that's what we all wanted to do, because that's what Jordan would have wanted to do."
Mr Sinnott, 25, had been injured on a night out in Retford on 25 January 2020. He was taken to hospital, but died the same day from brain injuries.
Kai Denovan, Cameron Matthews and Sean Nicholson were all jailed for the attack.
During his career Mr Sinnott had played for Huddersfield Town FC, Altrincham FC, Bury FC, Halifax Town FC, Chesterfield FC, Alfreton Town FC and Matlock Town FC.
After his death, his fiancée, Kelly Bossons, discovered she was pregnant and later gave birth to the couple's daughter Maisie.
"We're all so proud of setting up the charity in his name and excited about helping many more people, who might otherwise miss out, enjoy all the benefits of taking part in sport," she said.
"It's amazing what we've achieved out of such a tragic situation."
The charity hopes to help grassroots clubs with grants of up to £5,000 to pay for equipment, transport and kit.
Individual grants of up to £2,000 will also be provided to children, young adults and carers.
One of the first groups to benefit was the Leeds Powerchair Football Club, which received £5,000 to purchase a bespoke sports powerchair to enable more disabled players to participate.
The club's Paul Gorman said it would help those who could not afford their own chair.
"Every little bit of funding helps us to continue offering this enriching sporting opportunity to young children, teenagers and adults who might otherwise miss out," he said.
The trust received charitable status in December 2021, trustee and friend of Mr Sinnott, Jonathan Stead said that had been great news.
"Finally getting that status means we can go on, we can carry on, we can provide more and more funding," the former footballer said.
"Just in 2021 we have donated over £21,00 to people who really need it, it is very close to my heart.
"I think it has been healing for all us."
Former premier league footballer and TV presenter Ian Wright has been appointed as patron and said it was an "honour" to help champion the charity and to turn a "tragedy into something positive".
"Playing sport builds confidence and raises aspirations and I'm passionate about making it easier for young people from disadvantaged background to get involved in their sporting passion," he added.
Friends of Mr Sinnott have also got involved as trustees, including Huddersfield Town FC's Danny Ward.
Mr Ward said setting up the charity was a way of keeping his friend's "spirit alive" by helping those less fortunate access sporting opportunities.
"It has helped, it's a great opportunity to keep Jordan's legacy going, remember him and be able to, like he did, help others."
