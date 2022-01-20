Ossett industrial estate fire destroys warehouse
- Published
A warehouse has been gutted after a huge fire broke out on an industrial estate in Wakefield.
At its height, 80 firefighters were called to the blaze in Ossett on Wednesday night as large billows of smoke were seen rising from the site.
A car workshop and concrete factory housed in the warehouse were affected, the fire service said
Dozens of crews remain at the scene off Dale Street with the road closed in both directions.
People living nearby reported hearing loud explosions after the fire broke out at about 20:20 GMT.
Residents were warned to keep their windows and doors closed with some premises close to the site affected by power cuts.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk or send video here.