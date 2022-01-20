BBC News

Ossett industrial estate fire destroys warehouse

Published
Image source, Other
Image caption,
Firefighters from 13 stations tackled the blaze on Wednesday night

A warehouse has been gutted after a huge fire broke out on an industrial estate in Wakefield.

At its height, 80 firefighters were called to the blaze in Ossett on Wednesday night as large billows of smoke were seen rising from the site.

A car workshop and concrete factory housed in the warehouse were affected, the fire service said

Dozens of crews remain at the scene off Dale Street with the road closed in both directions.

Image source, YappApp
Image caption,
A total of 80 firefighters in 14 fire engines were called out

People living nearby reported hearing loud explosions after the fire broke out at about 20:20 GMT.

Residents were warned to keep their windows and doors closed with some premises close to the site affected by power cuts.

Image source, YappApp
Image caption,
People nearby reported hearing loud explosions

