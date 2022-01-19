Huddersfield man seriously injured by masked knife gang
- Published
A man has been left with "severe" leg injuries after being attacked in the street by a knife-wielding masked gang.
The victim, in his 20s, was jumped by several masked and armed men on Spinners Close in Huddersfield on Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said.
The suspects, who were all dressed in dark clothing and wore balaclavas, pounced at just after 20:00 GMT.
Det Ch Insp Oliver Coates said officers believed the attack was "targeted" with no risk to the wider public.
He added: "This has clearly been a very serious attack and I can promise residents that a full investigation is ongoing."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.