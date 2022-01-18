Leeds widow's cancer warning after husband dies aged 32
- Published
The widow of a man who died from cancer aged 32 has urged people not to ignore the possible symptoms of the disease.
Craig Mercer, from Leeds, died on New Year's Day, just 13 weeks after his stomach cancer diagnosis.
His wife Donna Mercer said: "This is the only way I can help him, by letting people know there are more cancers out there than you think."
Mr Mercer's friends and family have been fundraising to help pay the estimated £5,000 cost of his funeral.
Mrs Mercer said the first signs there was something wrong with her husband were very gradual.
"He was just having trouble in general keeping things down and I noticed he got tired a lot.
"Honestly he was so active. I couldn't understand why a young man got so tired."
Complaining of stomach pains, Mr Mercer contacted his doctor, but the initial appointments were all by phone.
Mrs Mercer said she believed face-to-face appointments might have resulted in an earlier diagnosis.
According to Julie Thompson, a specialist gastroenterology dietitian from the Guts UK charity, the symptoms of stomach cancer can be "quite vague".
Those symptoms can include indigestion, upper abdominal pain, feeling and being sick, difficulty swallowing and weight loss, Ms Thompson said.
NHS data showed that in 2021 three people in every 10 received their stomach cancer diagnosis in an emergency setting such as A&E, she added.
"This often means the cancer is quite advanced at that stage, which is why only around one in five people survive stomach cancer for five or more years."
After Mr Mercer's diagnosis, the couple's family and friends helped arrange their wedding on 5 December 2021, just 26 days before Craig died.
However, a rise in Covid-19 cases in December meant the couple were unable to spend as much time together as they would have liked.
"Craig lived for 13 weeks - and half of that I spent sat in corridors waiting to see my husband, knowing he was terminal," Mrs Mercer said.
Family friend Debra Caveney has since helped raise money to pay for Mr Mercer's funeral.
"Craig was just starting out, trying to start his own business. They don't have savings," Ms Caveney said.
Mr Mercer's funeral is due to take place on Friday 21 January.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.