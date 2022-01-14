Deco-Pak: Firm guilty of corporate manslaughter over worker's crush death
- Published
A garden supplies firm has been found guilty of corporate manslaughter after a worker was crushed to death by a robotic packing arm.
Andrew Tibbott, 48, died while working at Deco-Pak in Hipperholme, West Yorkshire, on 14 April 2017 when he was fatally injured by the machine.
Jurors heard Mr Tibbott's body was discovered when his family went to look for him after he did not return home.
The firm was found guilty after a trial at Bradford Crown Court.
During the trial prosecutors alleged that "within days" of the 2015 installation of the automated machinery, used for bagging aggregates, the company had caused essential safety features to be bypassed or disabled.
Mr Tibbott, who had worked for the firm for less than six weeks, was crushed while attempting to clean a sensor on the machine.
Deco-Pak Limited had denied the charge of corporate manslaughter but pleaded guilty before the trial to breaching its general duty to employees under health and safety regulations.
Company director Rodney Slater 62, of Wellbank View, Rochdale, was found not guilty of manslaughter by gross negligence and the health and safety breach.
The jury is set to continue its deliberations concerning managing director Michael Hall, 64, of Hullen Edge Lane, Elland, on the charge of manslaughter by gross negligence next week.
Mr Hall has previously admitted the health and safety breach.
The trial continues
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.