Man and woman arrested in Leeds raid after firework attacks on cars
- Published
A man and a woman have been arrested after parked cars were extensively damaged by fireworks in Leeds.
Display fireworks were used in arson attacks on vehicles in Manor Crescent, Rothwell, and Kentmere Approach, Seacroft on 30 December, police said.
The 31-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were were detained after officers targeted a property in Halton.
Officers said they were arrested on suspicion of possession of an explosive substance for an unlawful purpose.
Det Supt Jaz Khan, of West Yorkshire Police, said: "The use of these kind of devices to cause explosions clearly presents a risk of harm to people in our communities and we will always treat any such incidents very seriously and take robust action against those responsible."
A police cordon was in place following the raid at a residential address in Hunters Way, Halton, in the early hours of Friday, while searches took place, West Yorkshire Police said.
Further investigations were being carried out at properties in Ring Road, Beeston and in Wolseley Road, Burley.
The man and woman were also arrested on suspicion of growing cannabis after a cannabis grow was found at the address.
