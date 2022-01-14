Left Bank Leeds: Provocative 'Monster' installation opens
- Published
An art installation featuring giant animatronic sculptures made from scrap metals has opened in Leeds.
'Monster' by sculptor Giles Walker explores themes such as immigration, patriotism and domestic abuse and aims to "provoke, captivate and disturb".
The 25-minute display includes sound clips from BBC Newsnight's interview with the Duke of York and audio about the treatment of refugees.
The installation runs at Left Bank Leeds in Burley until 29 January.
Monster was first shown at The Truman Stables in London in 2020, but made its debut outside of the capital on Thursday evening.
Visitors can walk in and around the sculptures, which interact with each other and frequently cough.
The installation is accompanied with a soundtrack by Paul Hartnoll from electronic duo Orbital.
Mr Walker, who has been creating sculptures for 27 years, said: "Monster started with the idea of building a piece that played out the insecurities and pain of a nation in the midst of a communal nervous breakdown.
"It developed into looking at the relationship between the general public and the establishment."
The show takes place after dark in a Grade II listed former church and is free to book.
The artist added: "The piece is inherently political and is intended to provoke, captivate and disturb, and I hope that the people of Leeds leave feeling more intrigued than when they arrived."
Sue Jennings, director at Left Bank Leeds, said: "After reopening earlier in the year with 'Heaven', which was positive and joyful, we felt it was time to show a different string to our bow and showcase work that is the total opposite: haunting, dystopian and filled with horror."
