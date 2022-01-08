Anne Lister: Halifax home of 'Gentleman Jack' celebrates 600 years
The 600th anniversary of the home of Anne Lister - also known as Gentleman Jack - is being celebrated in Halifax with a special exhibition.
Landowner Ms Lister lived at Shibden Hall until her death in 1840. She left behind a series of intimate diaries detailing her love affairs with women.
Her diaries were transformed into the BBC television series Gentleman Jack, which was broadcast in 2019.
An exhibition at the Halifax Bankfield Museum documents the Hall's history.
Opening on Saturday, it features a personal letter from Ms Lister and "never-before seen portraits of two key figures" in her life, Calderdale Museums said.
It also includes artworks by artists such as John Horner, as well as objects seen throughout the hall's life and previous inhabitants.
Calderdale councillor Jenny Lynn said: "Shibden Hall is one of the most iconic buildings in the region and has a long and rich history.
"This new exhibition at Bankfield Museum will celebrate key events and notable residents throughout Shibden's 600 years."
The Grade II listed property was first mentioned in documents in 1420.
It has been a family home for 500 years, with the Listers acquiring the property in 1619. Ms Lister later inherited the Hall in 1826 aged 34.
The building later became a museum in the 1930s after passing into public ownership, and has seen a boost in visitor numbers since the TV series aired.
Ms Lister's diaries were written partly in code to hide her actions, which were not socially acceptable at the time.
The diaries, containing an estimated five million words, documented not only her liaisons but also her life as a businesswoman and the network of relationships between women of the gentry and aristocracy in early 19th Century Halifax.
