Huddersfield's George Hotel: Resignation calls over axed rugby league museum plans
The leader of Kirklees Council has been urged to resign after plans for a National Rugby League Museum in the game's birthplace were axed.
Huddersfield's George Hotel, where the breakaway competition was founded in 1895, was earmarked for the new museum.
Liberal Democrats said Shabir Pandor's leadership was "no longer tenable" after the council decided the venue would not be "financially viable".
Cllr Pandor said the plans would end up costing tax-payers more than £20m.
The authority has proposed accommodating the museum elsewhere in the town.
In an open letter to the council leader and chief executive Jacqui Gedman, which was seen by the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the Lib Dem group described the authority's decision as "chaotic" and said its reputation had suffered "irreparable harm".
They told Cllr Pandor the "consequences of your actions are very serious" and claimed there would be "long-lasting reputational damage" to the town, as well as "financial implications" for local taxpayers and a loss of trust.
The group called for him to resign "at the earliest opportunity".
Cllr Pandor said he had to "make serious decisions about the council's finances" and questioned the local Lib Dem group's "own leadership".
"As a responsible administration, we can't wish away those kinds of losses that would be paid by Kirklees taxpayers."
"We have made an alternative proposal to the rugby league authorities for the museum to be a key part of our major regeneration plans for Huddersfield.
"We think this is an opportunity that reflects the importance of the sport to our heritage while giving a good deal to Kirklees taxpayers.
"The offer remains on the table."
Huddersfield fought off bids from Bradford, Leeds and Wigan in June 2020 to win the right to host the museum.
Supporters argued The George Hotel had been central to the town's winning bid.
The hotel, close to the town's railway station, closed in 2013, and was bought by the council in a £1.8m deal in March 2020.
It is currently undergoing renovations with costs estimated to be about £10m.
